Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Short Interest Down 5.8% in September

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the August 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dime Community Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DCOM traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.23. 12,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,918. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Dime Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $36.51.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.52 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $97,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,333 shares in the company, valued at $245,699.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $97,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,699.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 50,638 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $1,045,168.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,037,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,419,077.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dime Community Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,591 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,176 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,735 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Featured Stories

