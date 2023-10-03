Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Stake Boosted by Stordahl Capital Management Inc.

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,169,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,080 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 8.2% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.86% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $28,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIC. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 23,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS DFIC traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.96. The company had a trading volume of 773,372 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.22.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

