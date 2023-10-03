Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Acquired by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 39,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 26,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 22,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of DFIV opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.94. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.58 and a 12-month high of $34.54.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

