Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is IFG Advisory LLC’s 9th Largest Position

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 904,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,303 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 2.2% of IFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $24,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,317,000 after purchasing an additional 146,583,001 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 34,049,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,581,000 after buying an additional 1,540,955 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6,145.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,338,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 30,836,766 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,433,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,481,000 after buying an additional 6,270,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,770,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,318,000 after buying an additional 788,683 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.01. The stock had a trading volume of 76,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,567. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $28.24.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.