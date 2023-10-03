Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Short Interest Update

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the August 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 249,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Diodes Stock Down 1.7 %
DIOD stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.89. The company had a trading volume of 10,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.44. Diodes has a 52 week low of $63.43 and a 52 week high of $97.45.
Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.12 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 16.99%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diodes will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Diodes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,571,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,825,000 after acquiring an additional 952,090 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 665,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,321,000 after acquiring an additional 466,204 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,756,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,302,000 after acquiring an additional 292,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 272.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,542,000 after acquiring an additional 169,840 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on Diodes from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diodes in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Diodes from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Diodes
Diodes Company Profile
Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Diodes
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- MarketBeat Stock of the Week, Amazon Goes Big on AI
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Inflation is Why a Soft Landing is Bad for the Economy
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- How You Can Beat the Yields on near 5% Treasuries, plus Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.