Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Short Interest Update

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the August 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 249,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Diodes Stock Down 1.7 %

DIOD stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.89. The company had a trading volume of 10,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.44. Diodes has a 52 week low of $63.43 and a 52 week high of $97.45.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.12 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 16.99%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diodes will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Diodes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO Gary Yu sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $218,592.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,404.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Andy Tsong sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $164,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Gary Yu sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $218,592.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,404.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,988 shares of company stock worth $655,248 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,571,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,825,000 after acquiring an additional 952,090 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 665,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,321,000 after acquiring an additional 466,204 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,756,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,302,000 after acquiring an additional 292,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 272.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,542,000 after acquiring an additional 169,840 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on Diodes from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diodes in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Diodes from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

