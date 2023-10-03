Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $112.00 to $105.00. The company traded as low as $103.51 and last traded at $103.97, with a volume of 50310 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.66.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DLTR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.41.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,646. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.87 and its 200-day moving average is $140.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

