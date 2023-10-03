Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the August 31st total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 399,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas A. Milroy sold 26,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,681,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,824 shares in the company, valued at $180,594.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Donaldson news, insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $191,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,046.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Milroy sold 26,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,681,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,594.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donaldson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,086,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 13.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,767,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,798,000 after acquiring an additional 824,842 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after acquiring an additional 413,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,308,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,016,000 after acquiring an additional 404,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the second quarter worth approximately $23,910,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Donaldson Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DCI opened at $59.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $66.96.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.05 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 30.21%. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

