DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Plans Dividend of $0.12

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund stock opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.24. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $15.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth about $187,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth about $243,000.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

