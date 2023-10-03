Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Now Covered by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.27.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 0.99. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 253.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,028,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 103.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 3,231.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 46.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

