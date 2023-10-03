Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Now Covered by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.27.
View Our Latest Research Report on DEI
Douglas Emmett Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Emmett
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 253.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,028,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 103.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 3,231.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 46.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.
About Douglas Emmett
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Douglas Emmett
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 5 Economic Trends That Will Drive The Market In Q4
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- This Is One of the Top-Rated and Most-Upgraded Stocks
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Drone Stocks That Can Lift Your Portfolio Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.