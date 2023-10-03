DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $94.11

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $94.11 and last traded at $94.75, with a volume of 68305 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.49.

DTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $127.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.26.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $283,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,507.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in DTE Energy by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,435,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,918,219,000 after buying an additional 1,669,375 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 224.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,379,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,708,000 after buying an additional 1,647,053 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 459.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,199,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,024,000 after purchasing an additional 985,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,456,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,506,000 after purchasing an additional 962,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

