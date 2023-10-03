Dudley & Shanley Inc. Has $38.16 Million Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. cut its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. AON comprises about 6.9% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Dudley & Shanley Inc. owned about 0.05% of AON worth $38,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of AON by 211.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $321.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,701. The company has a 50-day moving average of $328.74 and a 200-day moving average of $326.13. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $266.35 and a 12 month high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $65.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,604.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on AON shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.55.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

