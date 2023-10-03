Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Holdings Cut by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. reduced its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $85.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $106.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.09. The firm has a market cap of $65.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.05%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Barclays raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.17.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

