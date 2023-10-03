Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Shares Gap Up to $86.63

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $86.63, but opened at $88.45. Dycom Industries shares last traded at $88.16, with a volume of 19,705 shares trading hands.

DY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Dycom Industries from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com cut Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dycom Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.33.

The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.99.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.71%. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

