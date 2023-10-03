Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $11.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.14. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $19.69.
Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.22). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $21.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 501.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 114,898 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 1st quarter worth $777,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 51,381 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.
