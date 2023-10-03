EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $189.78.

EGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at EastGroup Properties

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EastGroup Properties

In other news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.25, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 783.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 3,380.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $648,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $164.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.94 and a 200-day moving average of $171.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $137.47 and a 1-year high of $188.85.

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.47%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

