EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush

Research analysts at Wedbush began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EGP. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.78.

EGP stock opened at $164.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $137.47 and a twelve month high of $188.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.94 and a 200-day moving average of $171.00.

In other EastGroup Properties news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.25, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at about $354,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 10.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth about $12,520,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,651,000 after buying an additional 133,344 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EastGroup Properties



EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

