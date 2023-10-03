Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Cut to $98.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EMN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.27.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EMN

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 1.6 %

EMN opened at $75.49 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $70.09 and a 1-year high of $92.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.92 and a 200-day moving average of $82.06.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.04. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.