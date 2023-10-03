Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ECL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $193.93.

Get Ecolab alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ECL

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL opened at $166.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.59. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $191.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,994.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. United Bank grew its holdings in Ecolab by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ecolab

(Get Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.