EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Short Interest Update

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,088,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the August 31st total of 984,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 640.0 days.

EDP Renováveis Price Performance

Shares of EDP Renováveis stock opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.22. EDP Renováveis has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $24.39.

Get EDP Renováveis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EDP Renováveis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of EDP Renováveis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

About EDP Renováveis

(Get Free Report)

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electric power generation plants. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2021, it had an installed capacity of 5,908 megawatts in the United States; 2,194 megawatts in Spain; 795 megawatts in Brazil; and 1,142 megawatts in Portugal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EDP Renováveis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP Renováveis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.