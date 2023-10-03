Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Up 12.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $1.19 on Friday. Educational Development has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1.67.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). Educational Development had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Educational Development by 63.2% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Educational Development by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Educational Development by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Educational Development during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Educational Development during the first quarter worth $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

