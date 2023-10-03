Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Educational Development Stock Up 12.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $1.19 on Friday. Educational Development has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1.67.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). Educational Development had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Educational Development
Educational Development Company Profile
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Educational Development
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Here’s Why Cloudflare may be the Ultimate Cloud Stock to Own
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 5 Reasons Why Arcos Dorados Is A Perfect Investment for 2024
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Nvidia Stock, Christmas Comes Early If You’re On the Fence
Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.