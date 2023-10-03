Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on EW. Citigroup decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:EW opened at $69.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.36. The company has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,020,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,816.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $504,512.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,505.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,020,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,816.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,709 shares of company stock worth $16,149,815 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Stories

