E&G Advisors LP Buys 6,100 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

E&G Advisors LP raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of E&G Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 73,237.5% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 17,577 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2,411.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 868,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,849,000 after buying an additional 833,489 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $611,665,000,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $25.56. The stock had a trading volume of 875,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,033,003. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.70 and a 200 day moving average of $29.27. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $25.47 and a twelve month high of $31.67.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.