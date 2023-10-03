E&G Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

E&G Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $18,699,240,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,563. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $110.96. The stock has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

