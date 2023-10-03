E&G Advisors LP Has $1.45 Million Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 29.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,430,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Bricktown Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,303,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

EWJ stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.82. 514,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,032,785. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $47.64 and a twelve month high of $64.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.69.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

