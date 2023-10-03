E&G Advisors LP Has $380,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

E&G Advisors LP cut its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $74.09. The company had a trading volume of 763,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,057,377. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $73.64 and a 52 week high of $94.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.97.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

