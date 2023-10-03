E&G Advisors LP Has $905,000 Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

E&G Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAL. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.18.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE:DAL traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,722,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,985,911. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average of $39.62. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,428.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,428.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,479 shares of company stock worth $1,839,353. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

