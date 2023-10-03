E&G Advisors LP Invests $255,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 37,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 20,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.40. The company had a trading volume of 207,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,073,512. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.96. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $58.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1788 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

