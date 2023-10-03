E&G Advisors LP Trims Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

E&G Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,950 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Shell were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,992.17.

Shares of SHEL stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.38. 535,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,695,571. The stock has a market cap of $213.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.76. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $49.72 and a 1 year high of $65.96.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $76.02 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.40%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

