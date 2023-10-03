Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EIGR opened at $0.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 207.93% and a negative net margin of 618.36%. The business had revenue of $4.64 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIGR. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 208.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

Featured Articles

