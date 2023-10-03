Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.

Elevation Oncology Stock Up 1.9 %

ELEV opened at $0.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.84. The company has a market cap of $28.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.37. Elevation Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 13.00 and a current ratio of 13.00.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts expect that Elevation Oncology will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Elevation Oncology

About Elevation Oncology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Elevation Oncology by 53.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 13,936 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 427.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 18,107 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

