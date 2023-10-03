Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.
Elevation Oncology Stock Up 1.9 %
ELEV opened at $0.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.84. The company has a market cap of $28.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.37. Elevation Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 13.00 and a current ratio of 13.00.
Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts expect that Elevation Oncology will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Elevation Oncology
About Elevation Oncology
Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Elevation Oncology
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Here’s Why Cloudflare may be the Ultimate Cloud Stock to Own
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 5 Reasons Why Arcos Dorados Is A Perfect Investment for 2024
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Nvidia Stock, Christmas Comes Early If You’re On the Fence
Receive News & Ratings for Elevation Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevation Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.