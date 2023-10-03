ELIS Price Up 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. ELIS has a market cap of $8.00 million and $9.96 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007407 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00020720 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00016472 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 60.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000097 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00013629 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,379.45 or 0.99878619 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002294 BTC.

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.04001072 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

