Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the August 31st total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 561,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Elme Communities Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ELME opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. Elme Communities has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average of $16.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -58.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get Elme Communities alerts:

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -313.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELME. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Elme Communities from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Elme Communities from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ELME

Institutional Trading of Elme Communities

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Elme Communities during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Elme Communities during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elme Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Elme Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elme Communities during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 88.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elme Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elme Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elme Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.