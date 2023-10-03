Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Eltek Stock Performance

Shares of Eltek stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average of $7.28. The stock has a market cap of $56.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of -1.48. Eltek has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $10.99.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 million. Eltek had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 21.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eltek will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eltek

Eltek Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Eltek in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Eltek in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Eltek in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eltek by 9.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

