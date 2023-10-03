Elutia Inc. (NASDAQ:ELUT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Elutia Inc. (NASDAQ:ELUT – Free Report) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,619 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Elutia were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Elutia during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elutia in the first quarter worth $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elutia by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP raised its position in Elutia by 6.2% during the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 196,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 11,429 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Elutia during the fourth quarter valued at $1,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ELUT shares. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Elutia in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Elutia in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

Shares of Elutia stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.38. 10,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,056. Elutia Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $9.01.

Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Elutia Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elutia Inc, a commercial-stage company, engages in developing and commercializing drug-eluting biomatrix technology to enhance surgical outcomes. It offers CanGaroo Envelope, which is used for the stabilization of implantable cardiac devices, such as pacemakers and defibrillators. The company also engages in the development of CanGaroo RM for delivery directly to the surgical site.

