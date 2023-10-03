EMAV (OTCMKTS:EMAV) and Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Head-To-Head Survey

EMAV (OTCMKTS:EMAV – Get Free Report) and Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for EMAV and Nikola, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMAV 0 0 0 0 N/A Nikola 0 6 1 0 2.14

Nikola has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 219.15%.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMAV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nikola $50.83 million 21.62 -$784.24 million ($1.62) -0.87

This table compares EMAV and Nikola’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

EMAV has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nikola.

Volatility & Risk

EMAV has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nikola has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.2% of Nikola shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Nikola shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares EMAV and Nikola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMAV N/A N/A N/A Nikola -1,475.52% -146.64% -67.48%

Summary

Nikola beats EMAV on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EMAV

EMAV Holdings, Inc., a development stage company, operates as an electric motors and vehicles company. It intends to design, assemble, and sell premium electric rugged sport adventure vehicles. The company also seeks to provide commercial electric vehicles, including EMAV power stations, and fleet, delivery, and multi-purpose vehicles for commercial applications, as well as for the military, homeland protection, civil, and law enforcement markets. EMAV Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector. The Energy business unit develops and constructs a network of hydrogen fueling stations; and offers BEV charging solutions for its FCEV and BEV customers, as well as other third-party customers. The company also assembles, integrates, and commissions its vehicles in collaboration with its business partners and suppliers. Nikola Corporation founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

