Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,500 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the August 31st total of 114,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,035.0 days.

Endesa Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ELEZF opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.11. Endesa has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $21.97.

Endesa Company Profile

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Holland, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2022, it had an installed capacity of 22,044 MW in Spain; operates 317,829 km of distribution and transmission networks; and distributes electricity to 10,545 thousands customers and gas to 1,799 thousands customers.

