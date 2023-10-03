Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Shares Gap Up to $4.15

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.15, but opened at $4.34. Enerflex shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 10,479 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on EFXT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enerflex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Enerflex Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $533.97 million and a P/E ratio of -5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.32.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $578.25 million for the quarter. Enerflex had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerflex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerflex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFXT. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Enerflex in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Enerflex by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerflex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Enerflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Enerflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Featured Stories

