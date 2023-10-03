Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Raised to C$21.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Enerplus from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Enerplus Stock Performance

TSE:ERF opened at C$23.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96. Enerplus has a 1-year low of C$17.65 and a 1-year high of C$25.72.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$471.41 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 90.18% and a net margin of 46.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 3.9180328 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.57%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

