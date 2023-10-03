Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.96

Shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.96 and last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 143718 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EHAB shares. SVB Leerink restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Enhabit in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Enhabit from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.29.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $262.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.48 million. Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. On average, analysts expect that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enhabit during the first quarter worth $459,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enhabit by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enhabit by 404.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Enhabit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

