Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th.

Ennis has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years. Ennis has a payout ratio of 65.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Ennis stock opened at $21.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $547.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.47. Ennis has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.74.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ennis by 276.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Ennis by 177.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ennis by 57.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Ennis by 82.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Ennis by 36.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

