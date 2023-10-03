Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Gap Down to $11.81

Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.81, but opened at $10.09. Enovix shares last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 2,805,159 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ENVX. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen cut shares of Enovix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Enovix from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enovix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

Get Enovix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ENVX

Enovix Trading Down 13.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 11.07, a quick ratio of 11.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.58.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 19,854.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,746.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Enovix in the 1st quarter valued at about $681,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix during the first quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Wealth Effects LLC raised its stake in Enovix by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enovix by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enovix

(Get Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.