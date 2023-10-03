Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Now Covered by Pickering Energy Partners

Research analysts at Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on EPD. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.70.
Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.2 %
Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $12,846,400,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.
Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.
