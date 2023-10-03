Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,300 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the August 31st total of 149,100 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Envela Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:ELA opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. Envela has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $125.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.14.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Envela had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $50.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Envela will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envela

About Envela

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Envela by 89.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Envela by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Envela during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Envela during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Envela by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027 shares during the last quarter. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, fine watches, and other products.

