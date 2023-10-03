Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,300 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the August 31st total of 149,100 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Envela Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:ELA opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. Envela has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $125.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.14.
Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Envela had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $50.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Envela will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
About Envela
Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, fine watches, and other products.
