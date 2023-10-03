Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Pickering Energy Partners

Analysts at Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ETRN. TheStreet lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $6.50 to $9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.69.

Equitrans Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETRN opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.93. Equitrans Midstream has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $10.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.90.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 20.49% and a negative net margin of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $318.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 530,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 12,624 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 183.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 111,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 71,916 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 11.1% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 71,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 7.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,211,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,585,000 after acquiring an additional 80,751 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

