Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Shares of ESP stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.59. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $22.96.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.27%.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.
