Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Price Performance

Shares of ESP stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.59. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $22.96.

Get Espey Mfg. & Electronics alerts:

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Espey Mfg. & Electronics

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 19.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 4.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000.

(Get Free Report)

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.