Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Short Interest Update

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 808,400 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the August 31st total of 767,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 428,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Essent Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $46.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.93. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.13. Essent Group has a 1 year low of $34.29 and a 1 year high of $53.66.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.10. Essent Group had a net margin of 66.31% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $260.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Essent Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 16.05%.

In other news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 3,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $184,123.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 224,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,247,997.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 3,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $184,123.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 224,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,247,997.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $103,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,378.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,844 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,176 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essent Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,982,000 after acquiring an additional 71,629 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Essent Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Essent Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,798,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,139,000 after buying an additional 103,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ESNT shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Essent Group from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Sunday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Essent Group in a report on Monday, September 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Essent Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

