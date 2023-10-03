Ethereum Price Reaches $1,651.98 on Top Exchanges (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $198.63 billion and approximately $6.96 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for about $1,651.98 or 0.06026315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00033867 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00026150 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00016087 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00011250 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004021 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,240,729 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.

