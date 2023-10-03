Ethereum Price Reaches $1,651.98 on Top Exchanges (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $198.63 billion and approximately $6.96 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for about $1,651.98 or 0.06026315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000957 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00033867 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00026150 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00016087 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000181 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00011250 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004021 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000367 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002275 BTC.
Ethereum Profile
Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,240,729 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.
Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.