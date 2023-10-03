ETHPoW (ETHW) Price Hits $1.34 on Major Exchanges

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One ETHPoW coin can now be bought for $1.34 or 0.00004899 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ETHPoW has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. ETHPoW has a total market capitalization of $144.85 million and $4.13 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ETHPoW Profile

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,818,999 coins. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow. ETHPoW’s official message board is medium.com/@ethw. ETHPoW’s official website is ethereumpow.org.

ETHPoW Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,818,999.04993. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 1.36059363 USD and is down -1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $4,714,793.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPoW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHPoW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHPoW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

