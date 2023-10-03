Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Northland Securities

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Northland Securities from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $119.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Euronet Worldwide from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.22.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $79.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.81. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $121.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $939.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.29 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 7.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

