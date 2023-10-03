Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Equities research analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 238.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

Aclaris Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $18.96. The company has a market cap of $459.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.43% and a negative net margin of 337.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Aclaris Therapeutics

In other news, insider James Loerop acquired 14,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $99,994.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,478.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider James Loerop acquired 14,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $99,994.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $43,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,724 shares in the company, valued at $993,499.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aclaris Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 11.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

